NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – More gloomy conditions are forecast for this Friday and into the weekend ahead, as low pressure continues to impact the state. Today, however, will most likely be the quietest day of the next three, with just isolated shower chances in the metro into this afternoon.

Luckily for Albuquerque’s 50th International Balloon Fiesta, mornings are beginning to trend drier for Saturday and Sunday. However, an isolated shower cannot be ruled out. The biggest concern will be gusty winds from nearby activity, so remain up to date and weather aware. Warm layers, a rain jacket, waterproof shoes, and an umbrella are suggested.

Numerous to widespread afternoon and evening showers and storms are expected Saturday across much of New Mexico. The only part of the state that may remain drier is the Four Corners and lower elevations in southern Colorado. Upper elevations have the potential to see snow as temperatures dip near freezing.