Isolated showers for parts of southern New Mexico later this week

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – If you head to the New Mexico State Fair, it's hard to miss Sheryl Williams Stapleton's name plastered on a building right by the main entrance. Of course, the now-former state representative is accused of stealing millions of dollars, but that doesn't mean her name will be coming off that building anytime soon. Williams Stapelton's name has been on the building since 2008, now some fairgoers say it's time for a change.

It should come off," said Titus Morgan, as he walked into the fair with his family. Despite fairgoers' opinions that her name should be removed.