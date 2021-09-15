Isolated showers for parts of southern New Mexico later this week

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – High pressure will build back over the state late this week leading to few if any showers and near-record heat. The state will stay warm through Sunday before a cold front rolls in Monday with sharply cooler air. However, no significant moisture will accompany the front.

