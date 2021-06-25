Isolated showers far north on last day of heatwave

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Our temperatures are climbing quickly this early afternoon with mid-90s across southeastern NM while other areas are in the mid-80s farther north. It’s also been a humid start across the eastern half of the state but we’ll stay away from widespread rain for Friday anyways.

We’re going to see significant weather changes this weekend behind a cold front beginning Saturday. This will not only increase moisture statewide for days but also dip temperatures anywhere from 15-30 degrees! Highs will struggle in the middle 60s by early next week for northeast NM with daily afternoon storms lingering and flooding rains across the southeast. We could see 3-5″ of rainfall by mid-next week.

Meanwhile, this weekend will also feature some strong to severe thunderstorms east of the Sandias especially near Santa Rosa and Tucumcari. Our primary threats will once again be larger hail and damaging wind gusts over 60 mph by Saturday evening. All main ingredients for at least some severe weather are coming together in that direction.