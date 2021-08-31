Isolated showers continue across the state

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Deep moisture will move into the state Tuesday night fueling widespread storms over southwestern New Mexico overnight. Moisture will overtake the state on Wednesday leading to showers and thunderstorms along with cooler temps.
