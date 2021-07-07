Isolated showers and drier air returns Wednesday

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A few showers are moving southwest through southern New Mexico this morning, but most of the state is waking up dry. Belen saw severe flooding overnight as heavy storms moved through, and some of that water will still be in yards and in the roads this morning. It may be a good idea to wear rain boots and be sure not to drive through flooded roads.

Showers will end by around 8 a.m., and less rain is expected across the state today. Isolated showers and storms will pop up in the southeast plains by the late-morning and early afternoon. More storms will pop up in the mountains by mid-afternoon. Storms will move southwest, but struggle to last in the lower elevations. The Four Corners, northeast highlands, east plains, and even the Rio Grande Valley will be mostly dry today. The middle Rio Grande Valley may see an isolated shower during the evening, but the Metro will likely stay dry.