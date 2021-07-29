Isolated rain showers continue

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A fairly lean crop of afternoon storms will favor the western edge of the state on Friday. By Saturday, a backdoor cold front will sweep east to west across the state. This will open the door for more widespread rain by Sunday.
Forecast Continues Below
- COVID: New Mexico sees rise in COVID numbers, officials say
- Crime: Albuquerque couple who left daughter in bathtub in trouble again
- Investigation: State Rep. Stapleton under investigation for alleged racketeering, money laundering
- Sports: Olympic swimmer angry despite win, says hole in suit prevented world record
ReportIt@krqe.com
Terms: By sending photos/video by email to ReportIt@krqe.com, I give KRQE News 13 / Nexstar full ownership of the information, images, videos and any other files submitted in this web form. I also certify that I am over 13 years of age.