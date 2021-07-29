Isolated rain showers continue

LOS LUNAS, N.M. (KRQE) – Pay $10 and tase a cop, that's what the Valencia County Sheriff's Office was purposing as a fundraiser during next week's National Night Out. The office asked community members about the idea before publishing it and said it got positive feedback.

However, the office quickly put the event on hold after it received backlash online. "Some of the negative feedback comments that we received I think the primary message was one, promoting violence against cops and two, kind of torturing our deputies or forcing our deputies to undergo some sort of punishment there," said Lt. Joseph Rowland, the Public Information Officer with the Valencia County Sheriff's Office.