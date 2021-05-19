Isolated rain chances Wednesday before drying out

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A few pop-up showers and thunderstorms will develop across western New Mexico this afternoon and move east through the evening.

A weak ridge of high pressure begins to build into the region late into this week, bringing in drier and warmer weather. However, an approaching storm system well to our west will bring in upper-level moisture by Friday, but the best surface moisture will stay to the east.

With this storm system inching closer this weekend, scattered showers and thunderstorms will be likely Friday through Sunday across northern and eastern New Mexico.

