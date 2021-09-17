Isolated rain chances return to parts of New Mexico this weekend

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Near record heat will continue for some in New Mexico Saturday as monsoon moisture makes a return to far western and northwestern parts of the state. A fall storm system will send a cold front in early next week bringing temperatures below normal for this time of year.

High pressure will continue to linger over New Mexico Saturday, keeping afternoon highs just a few degrees shy of records. The area of high pressure will draw up monsoon moisture through Arizona and into northwestern New Mexico and southwestern Colorado Saturday afternoon, bringing a chance for isolated storms tomorrow afternoon through the evening. Weak low-level moisture will move farther east Sunday, bringing a spotty rain chance to mainly the high terrain of western and northern New Mexico in the afternoon.

Changes are on the way early next week as the first storm of fall arrives across the western U.S. New Mexico will be at the base of this storm system, which means we will be staying dry. It will bring in breezy conditions on Sunday, and windier weather Monday afternoon. A cold front will sweep across the state Monday as well, bringing temperatures back to near and below normal for this time of year by Tuesday.

