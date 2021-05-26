Isolated rain chances in eastern New Mexico Thursday

Weather Video Forecast

Mark's Wednesday Evening Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A series of cold fronts will push into the east through Friday increasing the moisture a bit over the eastern half of the state. The result will be some spot showers.

Story continues below

Over the holiday weekend, a storm from the west will combine with moisture to the east for more widespread showers and storms with the east being the favored area for the heaviest rain.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources

MORE NEWS RESOURCES