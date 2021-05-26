Isolated rain chances in eastern New Mexico Thursday

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A series of cold fronts will push into the east through Friday increasing the moisture a bit over the eastern half of the state. The result will be some spot showers.
Story continues below
- Weird: Man finds two-carat diamond at Crater of Diamonds State Park in Arkansas
- New Mexico schools reject millions in funding, learning days
- The Lost 24: New Mexico’s Forgotten Heroes
- Wells Fargo retires hot air balloon program leaving pilots without iconic stagecoach balloon
- PHOTOS: Super Flower Blood Moon
Over the holiday weekend, a storm from the west will combine with moisture to the east for more widespread showers and storms with the east being the favored area for the heaviest rain.