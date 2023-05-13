Rain and thunderstorm chances will continue through the weekend. More rain chances are in store every day next week.

A wet weather pattern has started Saturday. Another round of scattered showers and storms will develop across western and northern New Mexico Sunday afternoon. These storms could produce locally heavy rainfall and gusty winds. Rain and storms will end late Sunday night. This kind of weather pattern will continue through much of next week.

Daily rain and storm chances will develop every single day, mainly over and near the higher elevations and mountains. Temperatures will also warm into the middle of next week.