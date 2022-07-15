NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – High pressure over northern New Mexico continues to dominate the weather through this weekend and into early next week. Normally high pressure will try to inhibit storm formation by creating sinking air, but because of a large layer of moisture near the surface, daily round of showers and storms are still expected even with the sinking motion.

Today will feature isolated afternoon mountain shower and thunderstorm activity, similar to yesterday. Most lower elevations should remain dry today, especially across the eastern half of the state and even for most of us in the Albuquerque metro.

It will be a rinse and repeat into the weekend with a very similar weather pattern in store. Daily isolated mountain storms, especially across the northern and western parts of the state, are expected into early next week. Heat and at or above average temperatures will also persist into next week as the high controls the state.

More widespread rain chances return by Tuesday and in to the mid to later parts of next week as a backdoor cold front introduces more moisture and instability into the region. This front will push from NE to SW throughout next week, increasing storm chances as it moves across New Mexico.