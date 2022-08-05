High pressure is going to become more elongated into this afternoon, flanking the state into Saturday. This will decrease coverage of shower and thunderstorm action into this afternoon and evening compared to yesterday.

Even with the decreased coverage, flash flooding still remains a threat as many of these storms will be slow moving and erratic. Burn scar flooding over areas that have already seen flash flooding over the past week again have the potential today. The heaviest of the rainfall is expected over the Sacramento Mountains and Gila.

By the weekend and into early next week, a much more traditional monsoon setup is expected, allowing moisture to push further west. Along and to the west of the Central Mountain Chain has the highest potential for heavier rainfall through Sunday. Grab an umbrella for any weekend plans you may have, with the early morning hours being the best time to remain dry.