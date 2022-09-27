NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Isolated rain chances will continue this week, mainly over the central mountain chain. High temperatures will also stay above average. Increasing moisture will bring back rain chances this weekend.

Once again, a few isolated showers and storms developed Tuesday afternoon. Heavy rain and hail fell in parts of Albuquerque’s Northeast Heights. However in other areas, rain evaporated before This will be the trend through the end of the week as drier air continues to move into the state. With weak mid-level moisture in place, we will continue to see these mountain storms develop, but the rain will struggle to make it to the lower elevations and bring a bigger wind threat.

Moisture will get drawn back up into New Mexico heading into this weekend. This will combine with an upper-level disturbance crossing the state this weekend too. Mid-level winds could be an issue for the first Saturday of Balloon Fiesta, even with calm winds on the ground. Light mid-level winds are likely on Sunday morning. Isolated showers and thunderstorms will be possible though in the afternoon and evening across the western half of New Mexico.

Isolated afternoon storm chances will continue next week for parts of the state, but with quiet conditions in the morning. High temperatures will stay above average for the beginning of October.