Isolated afternoon storms, warmer temperatures this weekend

Weather Video Forecast

Grant's Friday Night Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Afternoon storm chances continue through the weekend as temperatures climb into next week.

Story continues below

An active weather pattern continues into Saturday as storms will move south off the mountains. An isolated chances for late afternoon and evening storms continues through Saturday for Albuquerque. The rain chance shifts slightly into eastern New Mexico on Sunday where a strong or severe storm may be possible.

High pressure takes over early next week, pushing the moisture and rain chances out of the state. The high pressure will also bring much warmer weather next week. Albuquerque will see its first 90° day of the year Saturday, and stay in the mid 90s next week, while southern New Mexico will see high temperatures in the triple-digits as early as Tuesday.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources

MORE NEWS RESOURCES