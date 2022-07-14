High pressure to the northwest continues to dominate the the state’s weather through the rest of the week and weekend ahead. This high will keep temperatures at or a few degrees above average across the state, a bit hotter to the east/southeast where triple digits are expected all weekend.

This system will also recycle moisture every day throughout the rest of the week and into the weekend, allowing for daily shower and thunderstorm potential. The best location will be along and west of the Central Mountain Chain, while only an isolated shower is expected across the east. This same pattern will continue through tomorrow before a bit more widespread coverage is expected into the weekend.

By Tuesday next week, a backdoor cold front will push southwest from the northeast, bringing increasing rain chances into next week. Keep an umbrella handy and practice heat safety into this weekend.