Intense heat continues building across NM

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – At the noon hour, we’re heating up very quickly. The intense June sun has already warmed Roswell and southeastern New Mexico to over 100 degrees! We’re not done with the heat anytime soon either. It’ll continue building over the weekend despite some rain chances east Saturday. Some isolated storms could be stronger to borderline severe late in the afternoon Saturday near Santa Rosa to Tucumcari.

After some strong winds Friday night and Saturday morning, Albuquerque could even make a run at 100 degrees! This could come later in the weekend into early next week as the ridge of high pressure builds farther north, taking the high heat with it. Stay cool and hydrated this weekend!