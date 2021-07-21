Increasing risk of flash flooding through the weekend

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) –A storm system will bring heavy rainfall to northern and western New Mexico through the weekend, increasing the risk of flash flooding. More scattered rain and storms are on the way this afternoon across northwestern New Mexico. There is a Flash Flood Watch out until late tonight for portions of western and northern New Mexico, but the elevated risk for flash flooding is just beginning. An isolated rain shower is possible in the Albuquerque metro.

Increasing moisture, along with an upper level storm system that will move across New Mexico starting Thursday through the weekend will provide very good chances for rain and storms across northern and western New Mexico. Heavy rain will be likely with storms, increasing the risk for flash flooding.

