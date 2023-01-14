Good Saturday morning everyone! We’re seeing some pretty sunrise shots this morning from the cirrus clouds moving through our skies. This is an indication of changing weather conditions beginning later tonight into Sunday with our first storm in the train arriving. The stronger wind gusts already strengthen this afternoon with peak gusts over 30-40 mph for eastern NM. Sunday is where things get interesting for southern NM. Potentially damaging wind gusts over 60-65 mph are likely. So blowing dust and power outages are a possibility. High temps will still be quite warm Saturday with highs breaking 70° southeast. Albuquerque will reach the middle 50s and Santa Fe and Taos will be mild as well with highs breaking 50°.

Meanwhile, rain and higher elevation snow showers push through western New Mexico early to mid Sunday morning. Heavy snow is likely for the San Juan Mountains with 1-2 feet over 10,000 ft in Colorado. Only a few inches of snow are possible for Grants and Gallup through Monday afternoon. The ABQ metro will see mainly rain showers with some flurries on the backend of the storm. The active weather pattern continues with another stronger storm Tuesday into Wednesday. Snow levels drop as colder air arrives midweek; this means we’ll see some snow chances in the metro!