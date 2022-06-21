NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico has received some much-needed rainfall over the past five days, with Albuquerque getting almost twice the amount of moisture we’ve seen so far this year. Monsoon moisture will continue to surge north across the state Tuesday and Wednesday before a drying trend returns by mid/late week.

There is a flood watch in effect across a majority of central and western New Mexico today through Wednesday morning. There is a higher threat for flash flooding especially for the Hermit’s Peak/Calf Canyon, Cerro Pelado, Cooks Peak, Black, Bear Trap, and McBride fire burn scars.

Showers and storms are expected to continue across the central and western parts of the state, with moisture increasing from south to north. The heaviest of the storms are expected early Wednesday morning in Albuquerque.

Rain chances will continue to push west over the next couple days, with dry air invading the state to the east. This will decrease rainfall totals across the state by Thursday and Friday, with a good amount of sunshine and calmer conditions to end off the week. More monsoon moisture will return by the weekend and into early next week.