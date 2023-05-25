NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Storms will develop along the dry line in eastern New Mexico and the Sangre de Cristo Mountains by around 3 p.m., and push eastward to Texas by around 11 p.m.

A few severe storms will be possible, especially in the northeast highlands, where the severe risk was upgraded to a medium threat. Strong damaging wind, large hail, tornadoes and flash floods will be possible. The rest of the state to the west will stay dry and hot. Virga will be present in northwest New Mexico. This same pattern will repeat daily through Memorial Day weekend.