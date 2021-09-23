Increased chance for scattered rain showers

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A series of weak weather disturbances will move through New Mexico over the next five days. The result will be an increasing chance of scattered showers starting Thursday night and lasting into the middle of next week. The west will be favored for the best shot at showers.
