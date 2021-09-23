Increased chance for scattered rain showers

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city announced a least agreement with New Mexico United should voters approve a stadium. If the bond passes in November, the city will invest up to $50 million to build a 10,000 to 12,000 seat facility for the team.

The team in turn will invest $32 million of its own money toward the stadium for the next 25 years. "Ten million of which is a capital contribution upfront for a facility that is a publicly owned facility, not a facility owned by us. It creates 780 jobs and the beautiful thing is this doesn't raise your taxes," said the owner of New Mexico United Peter Trevisani.