Increased chance for scattered rain showers

Weather Video Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A series of weak weather disturbances will move through New Mexico over the next five days. The result will be an increasing chance of scattered showers starting Thursday night and lasting into the middle of next week. The west will be favored for the best shot at showers.

Forecast Continues Below

ReportIt@krqe.com

Terms: By sending photos/video by email to ReportIt@krqe.com, I give KRQE News 13 / Nexstar full ownership of the information, images, videos and any other files submitted in this web form. I also certify that I am over 13 years of age.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

New Mexico Hourly Forecasts ⟶

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources - Maps

MORE NEWS RESOURCES