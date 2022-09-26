After a very dry weekend, upper level monsoon moisture has been able infiltrate New Mexico into this work week. A majority of the moisture will remain in the southwestern part of the state, and in higher elevations. Moisture content will most likely be too low to see any measurable rain in lower elevations, valleys, and the northwest plains.

Afternoon and evening showers and storms are expected across mountainous terrain, mainly along and to the west of the Central Mountain Chain. They will be scattered to numerous across the Gila, with more isolated in nature storms across the Four Corners and into the Northern Mountains.

Monsoon moisture will continue to push north into tomorrow, with isolated to scattered showers across the Four Corners and the Northern Mountains. Albuquerque may see a very isolated shower, but because of how dry it is at the surface, measurable rainfall is not expected. However, gusty winds from virga (or dry thunderstorms) are possible across the RGV.