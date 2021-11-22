Incoming winter storm ahead of Thanksgiving

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – High pressure will keep the weather quiet Monday, with slightly warmer temperatures than yesterday, light winds, and a mix of sun and clouds. Cloud cover will spread from south to north into New Mexico, staying south of I-40. Abundant sunshine is expected for the Metro and northern NM.

The next storm will be moving in Tuesday through Thursday. The winds will pick up Tuesday, especially in the high terrain and the east plains, gusting up to around 20-35 mph. As moisture increases Tuesday, skies will stay mostly cloudy, and rain showers will be possible in western NM by Tuesday afternoon and evening. Rain and snow will spread across the western, northern, and central parts of the state through Tuesday night.

Snow will come down in the high terrain. As of now, the models are still showing inconsistencies, with the most snow expected in the San Juan and Tusas mountains, and lesser amounts expected for the Sangre de Cristo Mountains. Snow will come down the heaviest by Tuesday evening and night in the San Juan and Tusas Mountains, while the snow will start late Tuesday night through Wednesday for the Sangre de Cristo Mountains.

Expect some messy roads and difficult travel conditions in the high terrain on Wednesday. The lower elevations will see some rain showers through the day Wednesday, especially in the northeast highlands. Thanksgiving will dry out and be much cooler.