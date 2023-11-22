Wednesday will be a warmer day, with highs climbing just above average, in the 50s and 60s. Skies will be mostly sunny and winds, light. Thanksgiving Day is going to be partly to mostly cloudy, with near-normal temperatures. There will not be any travel issues across the state on Thanksgiving.

The next storm will move in on Friday afternoon and evening, starting to bring rain and mountain snow showers to northern New Mexico. The storm will bring rain, mix and snow to the Metro, central and northern New Mexico through Friday night and Saturday morning, with some lingering showers through the evening. Southern NM will stay dry, as the storm stays to the north. Temperatures will drop off on Friday through the weekend, and it is going to be very chilly across the state!