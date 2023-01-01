Happy 2023 everyone! We’re waking up to mild temperatures and cloudy skies this morning. The northwest highlands saw some light sprinkles/showers overnight. The bulk of the storm will hold off until later in the day. But precipitation will spread eastward into the Black Mountains and Gila late morning into the early afternoon period.

Snow levels start pretty high from the milder air in place and slowly drop to the valley floors overnight behind a cold front. Snow totals will be rather significant for the San Juan Mountains with totals nearing one foot. The rain showers elsewhere will cut totals down. Nonetheless, winter weather advisories are in effect for all the mountain ranges with several inches of accumulation. The East Mountains will only see an inch or two. Roads will become slippery for northern New Mexico by Monday. So use extra caution if out early.

Highs Sunday will once again be quite warm central and east. Roswell will approach 70°, Albuquerque the lower 50s, and Santa Fe the upper 40s. This is roughly 5-15° above average. But much colder air filters down Monday and will last throughout the week. Another weaker storm will bring some additional mountain snow Tuesday afternoon and evening. We’ll finally catch a break from the storm train midweek!