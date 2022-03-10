Our fourth and last winter storm in the train is already impacting northern New Mexico. We’re seeing moderate snow fall in the Jemez and across the northwest highlands near US 550. So there’s quite the difference today between north and south, more than 40° to be exact! This is spring at its finest. Snow showers will continue intensifying and pushing their way south through the state this evening. Our evening commute in Albuquerque will be just fine. However, this is not the case for eastern New Mexico. We’ll quickly see deteriorating road conditions by this evening as much colder air arrives.

Friday will be very cold with temperatures 20-30° below average statewide! The snow then quickly settles into southern NM early Friday morning before leaving the state. We’ll keep our breezes going for the south for much of the day. Skies will already be clear in the northwest early Friday. So abundant sunshine and warmer temps are in store for us this weekend before another storm hits Sunday night into Monday. This one won’t be nearly as impactful as this one.