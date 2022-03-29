NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Active weather returns to New Mexico this week with a series of storm systems through Friday.

Starting on Tuesday, the most impactful makes it’s way through bringing rain, thunder, mountain snow, and wind.

An upper-level low approaches New Mexico Tuesday morning, strong winds will develop ahead of it in the southern and eastern parts of the state. By Tuesday afternoon, 50-65 mph wind gusts will be possible in these parts of New Mexico.

Meanwhile, scattered showers and mountain snow will begin pushing into western New Mexico Tuesday morning. The moisture will move its way to the Rio Grande Valley and central mountain chain by the afternoon.