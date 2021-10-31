Some clouds and much cooler temps for Halloween

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Good Sunday morning everyone and Happy Halloween! We’re actually waking up to some clouds and a bit of a canyon wind here in Albuquerque. Some gusts could reach into the 25-30 mph range through the morning. We’re having a weak cold front move through the state. It’ll slowly mix out later this afternoon. But areas east of the mountains are looking at a much colder day today compared to Saturday as high temps plunge a solid 15-20 degrees! We’ll see partly to mostly skies for the first time in five days around here! We’ll stay dry with this front, but this will give way to a rather unsettled pattern through next week.

Monday will see more sun compared to Halloween. Temperatures will fall near average for the RGV westward, while cooler than average temps will persist for eastern New Mexico. We’ll see a couple of storms move near the state later in the week. We could squeeze see some rain and snow out for northeast NM late Wednesday and Thursday. So it looks like western and central parts of our state stay dry through the extended forecast, but areas east of the mountains should see some rain along with much cooler temperatures.