Humid with scattered showers pushing north this evening

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – It’s more of the same for our Sunday evening…scattered rain! It will continue pushing northwest through the rest of the evening with some locally heavy downpours expected. Heavier rain is falling just southeast of Albuquerque so pack an umbrella if you’re heading out around town this evening. The storms will wind down through 9-10 p.m. Sunday with skies turning partly cloudy with humid conditions once again!

To kick off the week, we’ll start where we left off Sunday. There’ll be more afternoon showers and storms for the central and west with drier and hotter conditions east. High pressure continues strengthening near Kansas which will send us some drier air later in the week. This means temperatures will trend upward into the 90s to close July.