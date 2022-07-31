Heavy rain dumped over the Sangre de Cristo Mountains once again. Some areas south of Taos collected 3-4″ of rain over the weekend. Flooding is occurring in the Santa Clara Creek and the Rio del Oso. Stay safe and avoid low lying areas. Socorro County also saw some flash flooding with nearly 1.50″ in a couple hours. Finally the Sunport saw some rain as well. The ABQ metro this evening is also picking up a storm over the west side but is weakening as it moves east. Showers will slowly push through the northeast this evening with Santa Rosa and Las Vegas getting some weaker storms before tapering off early Monday. But it’ll be quite muggy with mainly cloudy skies.

Meanwhile, hotter temps returned to parts of the state with Roswell reaching triple digits again. Santa Fe reached the lower 80s and the RGV hit the lower 90s. Our temperatures will continue climbing the next few days as some drier air arrives. Albuquerque will see more 90s with some scattered late day showers and storms arriving over north central New Mexico just in time for rush hour.

We’ll catch some of that drier air for a few days before tapping into more moisture mid to late week as another backdoor front arrives. This means additional flash flooding likely over the Calf Canyon burn scar. So expect more widespread storms across the northern NM into next weekend with less rain coverage in the valleys. But early August is when the monsoon moisture typically peaks, so we’ll have plenty of storms to track over the next week.