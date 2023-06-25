It was another very hot day across New Mexico, but no record breaking heat this afternoon. Even hotter temperatures will arrive Monday and Tuesday as high pressure centers itself over southeastern New Mexico. Near record breaking heat will arrive to southeastern New Mexico, well above average statewide. Practice heat safety and make sure to drink plenty of water, wear sunscreen, and limit time outdoors if possible.

As high pressure arrives, it will also draw in a lot more upper level moisture across the state. This upper level moisture will be in the form of cloud coverage into Monday afternoon, with evaporating rain across northern and central parts of the state. Rain has the best chance of reaching the ground over higher elevations, but some isolated sprinkles cannot be ruled out across the Rio Grande Valley both Monday and Tuesday.

While upper level moisture will be apparent, surface levels will be very dry (the reason that rain will evaporate before reaching the ground). The driest and breeziest conditions will be across northwestern parts of the state and the Four Corners, which is why Red Flag Warnings and Fire Weather Watches are in effect until Tuesday.

By Wednesday, high pressure will push into central parts of the United States. That will allow more seasonable temperatures to return across the state, although still remain mostly above average throughout the rest of the week. Better chances for rain return by the late week and into the weekend across east/northeastern New Mexico as a strong backdoor front arrives.