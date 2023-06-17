Heat will continue to build across the state this weekend and into next week. The severe storms across far northeastern New Mexico this afternoon have pushed into Texas this evening with isolated light showers dissipating after sunset. The rest of the state has been dealing with very dry and windy conditions.

Red Flag Warnings remain in effect until 9 p.m. for much of New Mexico.

Sunday will still be breezy across the state, but about 5-10 mph calmer than Saturday’s gusty winds. There will be a few clouds across the southern half of the state with much more sunshine north including little to no chances for strong to severe storms like the area’s been dealing with the past couple of weeks.

High pressure will begin to build from the south, bringing the warmest temperatures of the year to many places across the state – Albuquerque will most likely see the first 90° day of 2023, and Las Cruces will see the first 100° day Sunday.

Heat will only continue to build into next week. Highs will gradually climb a degree or two each day through Wednesday with southern Colorado seeing temperatures in the 80s and southern New Mexico getting well into the triple digits.

Dry air, sunshine, warm temperatures, and breezy conditions will be the name of the weather game over the next couple of days.

This, unfortunately, will create higher fire danger across southern and central parts of the state through the mid-week.