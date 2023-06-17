Heat will continue to build across the state this weekend and into next week. Sunday will still be breezy across the state, but about 5-10 mph calmer than Saturday’s gusty winds. There will be a few clouds across the southern half of the state with much more sunshine north. There is little to no chances for strong to severe storms northeast like the area’s been dealing with the past couple of weeks.

High pressure will begin to build from the south starting tomorrow, bringing the warmest temperatures of the year to many places across the state – Albuquerque will most likely see the first 90° day of 2023, and Las Cruces will see the first 100° day. There won’t be any weather issues when it comes to spending time outdoors for Father’s Day, but don’t forget the sunscreen and make times for breaks in the shade.

Heat will only continue to build into next week. Highs will gradually climb a degree or two each day through Wednesday with southern Colorado seeing temperatures in the 80s and southern New Mexico getting well into the triple digits. Dry air, sunshine, warm temperatures, and breezy conditions will be the name of the weather game over the next couple of days.