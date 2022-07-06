NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A couple of showers and thunderstorms will last through the morning commute in far east-central New Mexico, and far southwest NM near Deming and the lower Rio Grande Valley. Skies are mostly sunny elsewhere and temperatures are mild. Isolated storms will pop up in the mountains again today, moving northeast into the adjacent lower terrain.

The valley and plains will see some isolated storms during the evening. Drier air will move into western and central NM on Thursday and Friday, and temperatures will be heating up through the weekend.