NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A couple of showers and thunderstorms will last through the morning commute in far east-central New Mexico, and far southwest NM near Deming and the lower Rio Grande Valley. Skies are mostly sunny elsewhere and temperatures are mild. Isolated storms will pop up in the mountains again today, moving northeast into the adjacent lower terrain.
Forecast Continues Below
- Top Story: U.S. Forest Service reopens some Hermits Peak Calf Canyon Fire areas
- Crime: Albuquerque man with DWI history avoids prison time
- Albuquerque: The ‘Noodle Man’ returns to Albuquerque
- New Mexico: New Mexico State Fair announces concert lineup
The valley and plains will see some isolated storms during the evening. Drier air will move into western and central NM on Thursday and Friday, and temperatures will be heating up through the weekend.