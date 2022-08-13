Good Saturday morning! We’re waking up to warm temps in the valleys and relatively cool air in the mountains with lows in the lower 50s for Taos. But overall, we’re trending much drier this weekend with dry air rotating around high pressure to our east. This will dramatically cut rain chances for central and eastern NM this weekend. We’ll see mainly sunny skies with hotter temps because of the dry air. Highs will reach into the lower 90s for the RGV, middle 80s for Santa Fe, and middle 90s for Roswell. Our hottest day will be Sunday where we’ll add a couple degrees to these.

Rain chances this weekend will be mostly confined to western NM, near the Continental Divide. Flash flooding won’t be a huge concern, but the Gila will have the highest chance. Rain chances and coverage return beginning early next week as a series of disturbances arrive. They’ll increase the moisture and provide lift, which means our monsoon will be in business once again! Expect ever wider storm coverage by the middle to latter part of next week with high flash flood potential over the northern mountains. Temperatures will trend cooler, even below average at this time.