NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – This morning is dry across New Mexico. Temperatures are cool in the northern half of the state with 40s, 50s and 60s, while southern New Mexico is in the 60s and 70s. Wednesday is going to be a very quiet day, with only isolated showers and storms in the eastern San Juan and far upper Rio Grande Valley, as well as the southwest mountains, near Quemado, Reserve and Silver City.

The rest of the state will stay dry and mostly sunny. Only mountain showers and storms will be possible through Saturday, as dry air dominates over the state. Sunday will bring our next chance for storms to the Rio Grande Valley and Plains. Temperatures will climb from Tuesday, and even hotter temperatures are expected Thursday and Friday as high pressure moves over New Mexico. High temperatures will be near record and record-hot the next few days across the state.