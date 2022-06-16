NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Thursday morning is chilly in southern Colorado and the Four Corners, but the rest of New Mexico is feeling mild. Thursday will hot, with highs climbing back into the 90s and 100s. Skies will be mostly sunny through the mid-afternoon, and winds will be light. Moisture improves in eastern New Mexico today, and isolated showers and storms will pop up in the central mountain chain from the mid-afternoon through the evening. Storms will push northwest off of the mountains, but most will dissipate or rain will evaporate in the dry air over the Rio Grande Valley. Dry storms, virga and some light showers or sprinkles will be possible in the Valley during the late afternoon and evening.

Moisture pushes west Friday, and scattered showers and storms will be possible throughout central and western New Mexico through the weekend. Storms will move northward on Friday and Saturday, bringing a chance for storms to ABQ, but a better chance for rain arrives Sunday through early next week as upper level winds push storms from the west mountains, eastward into the Valley.