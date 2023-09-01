Temperatures will climb back into the 80s, 90s and 100s. Near-record and record hot high temperatures are expected, especially in eastern New Mexico, where skies will be sunnier, and high pressure will be overhead. The central and western thirds of the state will see more cloud cover today. Isolated showers or weak storms will be possible in the far northern mountains and southern Colorado, as well as the bootheel of New Mexico. The majority of the state will stay dry, as storms move north.

Saturday will be mostly to partly sunny. Isolated storms will move south to north through the west mountains and Chuska Mountains. Storms will stay near and west of the Continental Divide. On Sunday, isolated rain chances will move further east, bringing the chance to central NM, and a slight chance for a shower in the Metro. Eastern NM could see a couple of stray showers on Labor Day. Overall, it will be a mostly dry holiday weekend. Temperatures will taper off a few degrees through Monday.