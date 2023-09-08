Friday morning is clear and quiet. Temperatures are in the 40s and 50s in northern New Mexico, and in the 60s and 70s in central and southern NM. Friday will be a hot day, with highs climbing back into record territory. Upper 80s, 90s and 100s are expected through the afternoon and early evening. Temperatures will stay hotter than normal through Monday, only dropping off a few degrees over the weekend.

Spotty showers will be possible in the southwest and south-central mountains this afternoon. More moisture will arrive in the state Saturday and Sunday, bringing higher chances for storms to the eastern plains. Storms will develop east of the central mountain chain on Saturday, moving east towards Texas during the evening. There is a marginal risk for one or two storms to become severe, with damaging winds and hail. The middle Rio Grande Valley and Four Corners will stay dry all weekend.

A cold front will move into New Mexico on Monday. This will bring a big cool down of 10 to 20 degrees by Tuesday. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will make their way across the state most days next week, with the wettest weather on Tuesday and Wednesday.