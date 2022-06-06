NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Monday morning is mild, quiet and clear across the state. Monday afternoon will be hot and mostly sunny. Temperatures will soar back into the 80s, 90s and 100s, staying hot all week, and even warming more by this coming weekend. The state will see daily chances for showers and thunderstorms. Northeast NM will be under a low threat for severe weather Monday afternoon and evening. One or two storms may produce damaging wind and hail.

As a backdoor cold front moves into the state through mid-week, moisture will increase across the east on Tuesday, and the rest of NM by Wednesday and Thursday. This will bring better chances for monsoon-like mountain showers and storms for the second half of the work week.