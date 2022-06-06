NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – At or above average temperatures are expected across a majority of New Mexico throughout the work week ahead. Dry air and a westerly breeze will persist to the west. However, multiple backdoor cold fronts are expected to bring a slight chill and higher chances for rain throughout the east half of the state over the next few days.

Monday will be sunny and hot, with breezier conditions expected across the North Central areas. A weak backdoor front will be pushing into far northeastern New Mexico, allowing for an isolated storm chance mainly in Union County.

Tuesday will have a better chance for more coverage of isolated strong to severe storms across the northeastern part of the state, mainly along and east of the Central Mountain Chain. The west will remain hot and dry.

By Wednesday and possibly into Thursday, the metro has the highest chance for an isolated shower or storm. It will not be a widespread event, so not everybody will see the much needed rain, but there is the isolated potential along and east of the continental divide. The best timing for the rain will be late afternoon and evening. Well above average temperatures will follow us into the weekend.