NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Our near record heat will continue once again for our Wednesday afternoon with high temps topping out in the upper 80s for the Rio Grande Valley and middle to upper 90s east of the mountains. Haze and smoke is a fairly big issue this afternoon for Taos due to the northeast winds. These winds are bringing some moisture across this part of the state. So dewpoints will continue climbing through the afternoon as some scattered showers/storms will emerge later today for Union and Harding counties. These storms won’t be nearly as widespread as Monday evening however. Wind gusts will be fairly light this afternoon as we’re in between storm systems. The red flag warnings return for our Thursday.

Peak wind gusts increase to 35-50 mph for the northern mountains Thursday afternoon as a powerful storm emerges from the Intermountain West raising concern for more wildfire growth. a strong cold front will swing through our state later Friday cooling temperatures below average into the weekend. The Sangre de Cristo Mountains will see some rain showers Saturday afternoon. Otherwise, western and central NM will stay dry for the foreseeable future. Heading into next week, eastern NM could see several days of scattered afternoon showers and storms which is promising despite the afternoon breezes.