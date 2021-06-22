Hot weather continues with storm chances midweek

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The heat continues across New Mexico with storm chances returning Thursday and Friday.

After a nice cool down in eastern New Mexico Monday, much warmer weather is returning again for the middle of this week. A couple of isolated storms will be possible in the eastern half of the state this afternoon. A monsoon-like weather pattern will set up Wednesday and Thursday across the state, bringing isolated storm chances both days to parts of the state. Temperatures will stay hot though into the end of the week.

A significant cold front will move through the eastern plains Friday night. This will bring a sharp drop in temperatures for the weekend statewide. More importantly, this cold front will bring good chances for rain and thunderstorms through early next week across the eastern half of the state.

