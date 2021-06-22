Hot weather continues in southern New Mexico

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – High pressure over southern New Mexico will continue to push temperatures up over 100° for many areas south of I-40. Otherwise, the central and western sections of the state will cool slightly through the rest of the workweek with scattered showers possible.
Big-time changes roll in over the weekend with a strong cold front and more moisture. This should fully push out our record-breaking heat.