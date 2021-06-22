Hot weather continues in southern New Mexico

Weather Video Forecast

Watch Mark's Tuesday Evening Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – High pressure over southern New Mexico will continue to push temperatures up over 100° for many areas south of I-40. Otherwise, the central and western sections of the state will cool slightly through the rest of the workweek with scattered showers possible.

Story continues below

Big-time changes roll in over the weekend with a strong cold front and more moisture. This should fully push out our record-breaking heat.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Statewide Hourly Forecasts ⟶

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources - Maps

MORE NEWS RESOURCES