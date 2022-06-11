NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – We did it again this afternoon – hitting 100° in Albuquerque. Friday, we broke a record high while Saturday we were a degree shy. We’ll slowly lose the record heat across our state as a ridge of high pressure moves into Texas. This will allow temps to “cool off” 2-3° Sunday. We’ll also see more cloud cover over central NM in the afternoon. A few of these will drop some measurable precip. as opposed to dry thunderstorms and virga. The best chance of this happening Sunday will be across the Sacramento Mountains northward into central New Mexico. Unfortunately, our higher wind gusts will return across the north where gusts will reach 30-40 mph. Monday even stronger wind gusts arrive as another storm pushes into the Pacific Northwest. This raises the red flags for both days with high wind gusts and low humidity.

In the middle of next week, we’ll catch a break from the high wind gusts, fire danger, and record heat. Beginning late Thursday into Friday, we’ll see some early season monsoon moisture arrive for eastern AZ and western NM. Rain chances trend upwards for the west half of our state. So if we can’t break our dry streak Sunday, we’ll have better chances Friday afternoon. Temperatures over the next week will still be slightly above average with highs into the middle 90s for the ABQ metro.