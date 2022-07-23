It’s more of the same this evening across the state with high/extreme heat for most of the valleys and more northern mountain storms. Flood watches and warnings are in effect through the night as more heavy rain is likely over the Calf Canyon burn scar. Another half inch or rain is likely in isolated spots in the Sangre de Cristo. Look for the storms to continue this evening and even remain intact after midnight over the higher spots north. Our weather pattern is switching gears as our ridge of high pressure is breaking down and moving east. This will allow much better monsoon moisture to set up for western and central New Mexico beginning Sunday and lasting into most of next week. Pack the umbrella, because the soaking rain is coming back.

Because of this, temperatures will slowly trend cooler over the coming days. We’ll eventually see highs even dip below average with the higher moisture. Saturday highs continued to sizzle in the upper 90s to lower 100s for most of southern and eastern NM. Roswell’s string of 100° days will also be in jeopardy mid to late week. They still have a chance to break their longest triple digit streak in history with 18 consecutive days. Otherwise, this heat wave will come to an end with a couple of backdoor cold fronts in the forecast next week.