Hot temps with isolated storms east this evening

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Saturday was one of the hottest days of 2021 so far with highs near 90 degrees for the metro area. We continue to watch storms across eastern New Mexico through Saturday night. Otherwise, we’ll save the strongest and most widespread storms for Sunday afternoon and evening. These could bring hail, damaging winds, and flash flooding especially in the east.

Story continues below:

The showers will even extend westward through the metro region for Memorial Day. So if you have plans or picnics outdoors have an alternative plan. We’ll also see falling temperatures on Monday. So it’ll be a cool and showery day for northeastern NM, while Albuquerque will lie right on the border of the biggest changes. Highs will be near 70 degrees for the city while trending much warmer south. We’ll see a midweek warmup with still some clouds hanging around the state.