Hot temps continue this afternoon with more scattered showers

The first official weekend of summer is on the way as well as Father’s Day! We can expect more high heat and even record breaking temperatures for western New Mexico the next couple days again. Otherwise, we’ll begin increasing rain chances across the northwest both Friday and Saturday. These showers will move southeastward by Saturday. For the most part, no severe weather is expected, although a strong storm or two across northeast NM could be possible.

By Father’s Day, we dry out due to northwesterly winds across the state as the strong ridge of high pressure moves into Arizona. This means extremely hot temperatures will be in the forecast. Parts of southeastern NM could break records as the mercury soars 110 or better. So maybe pack indoor plans with dad. But by Sunday night a cold front will be on the move across the state. We’ll finally see some much needed relief for Monday and Tuesday for the east somewhat, before more high heat builds into the state.