NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – This morning is mild and dry. Clouds are pushing through northern New Mexico, and we will see more cloud cover across the state today, especially this afternoon. Virga will be possible in central New Mexico, with the chance for occasional gustier winds.

Eastern New Mexico will see more storms than Monday, with showers and thunderstorms popping up on the dry line and moving east, towards Texas, during the afternoon and evening. One or two storms may be strong or severe in northeast NM, with damaging wind and hail as the primary threats. Severe storms will be possible in eastern NM on Wednesday as well, with even heavier and more widespread storms across the north and east. There will even be a chance for a shower in the Metro Wednesday morning.