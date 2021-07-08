Hot temperatures with lower rain chances on tap this afternoon

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) –We’re seeing a punch of some drier air move across New Mexico this afternoon. Thursday will be one of the driest days so far this week. With that said, there will still be a slight chance for isolated storms in the northern mountains for both Thursday and Friday. Otherwise, our temperatures will continue climbing into the weekend. We’ll even see some record heat across northwest New Mexico by Saturday as highs reach into the upper 90s in Albuquerque.

The main story across the western US will be the strengthening high-pressure system which will bake parts of Nevada, Arizona, and even western New Mexico. We’ll just be on the fringe of this though. Rain chances increase ahead of a cold front Saturday as temps peak. That front moves through most of the state Sunday. Our high temperatures will be around 10 degrees cooler, but our rain chances will increase Sunday and Monday. So we’re not done with the rainy, active pattern quite yet.